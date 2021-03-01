COLUMBIA - A Missouri State Representative and the Missouri School Boards’ Association have continued to express their great differences among existing state education data and reform measures.
State Rep. Chuck Basye (R-47) released a letter to the Executive Director of the Missouri School Boards Association, Melissa Randol, explaining the inaccuracies and misleading information he believed the MSBA was giving out.
Of the inaccuracies, Basye spoke about charter schools, education savings accounts and board accountability.
Basye went on to explain that “falsehoods that no doubt are being used to scare and frighten Missouri families who for too long have been deprived educational options that meet the needs of their children.”
In response to Basye’s letter, Randol wrote back explaining the problems she sees with the current legislation in education.
To be exact, the bill that Randol and the MSBA have an issue with involves House Bill 349. For the MSBA, they are concerned with the bill’s lack of protection for children and taxpayers.
Randol, in her letter, explained that “House Bill 349 is using taxpayers dollars on institutions without any guarantee to the Missouri taxpayers that the students will receive a quality education. And when they do not, these students come back to the public schools or enter the workforce far behind their peers.”
Moving forward, Randol seeks to find common ground with Basye based on fact, rather than rhetoric, making sure students are the main priority on proposed legislation.
Bayse said he spoke with Randol, as well as other members of the MSBA last week, and they agreed to disagree over the issues.
“We just kind of agreed to disagree on some things,” Basye said. “But it just seems like no matter what the issue is, as far as education reform, no matter how big or how small, the answer always tends to be no.”