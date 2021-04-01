MISSOURI - The state of Missouri and the Columbia Regional Airport are among the entities receiving grants from a new program run by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to an FAA news release.
According to the release, the FAA will distribute over $620 million in grants through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program to airports across the nation to be used for improving infrastructure and safety.
The state received a $225,000 grant for updating its system plan, while COU received a grant of over $200,000 to purchase new safety equipment and rebuild taxiways.
The AIP includes 449 grants to 390 airports in 39 states, Puerto Rico and the Federated States of Micronesia, the release notes.
Other AIP grants going to Missouri airports include a $17.5 million grant to the Kansas City International Airport; a $5.9 million grant to the Joplin Regional Airport; a $1.28 million grant to the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City; and a $990,000 grant to the Springfield-Branson National Airport.