JEFFERSON CITY — The state of Missouri will hold a hiring event in Jefferson City from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Capital Mall.
The hiring event will feature over 20 state employers looking for candidates to start or further their career in public service, according to a press release. There will be on-site interviews, representatives discussing and explaining state benefits, as well as resume support.
"Public service is more than a job," The Missouri Office of Administration said in a press release. "It's a career in state government where you can make a difference every day."
The office said it is implementing new rewards and recognition programs, professional development opportunities and work that drives change for the people they provide to.
The event will take place at the Capital Mall Central Area, located at 3600 Country Club Drive in Jefferson City.
For those that cannot attend the event, visit the centralized application portal for more information.