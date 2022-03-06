WESTON - In honor of Women's History Month, the Weston Bend State Park announced a series of hikes every Sunday called the "Women March On!" hikes.
Each week, a hike will talk about natural themes, outdoor knowledge and a trailblazing woman in history.
The hikes are designed to answer questions about the outdoors. The state park said it wants to give hikers a chance to feel comfortable in undertaking their own outdoor adventures, from day hikes to weekend backpacking trips.
The hikes will be from 10 a.m. to noon each Sunday in March.
The trails will range from paved to natural surfaces. Trail hazards like slippery surfaces, obstacles and downed vegetation are possible.
Some surfaces will be uneven, and steep inclines and declines will occur. Wear proper foot gear and dress for the weather. Remember to bring water and sunblock. Hikes will be canceled in case of extreme weather.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.
Weston Bend State Park is located on 16600 Highway 45 North in Weston. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 816-640-5443.