COLUMBIA - The defense continued its cross examination Tuesday of the state's witnesses in Lynlee Renick's trial for the murder of her husband, Benjamin Renick.
A former Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper resumed his testimony. He was the lead investigator in Benjamin Renick's death.
The trooper said he responded to the crime scene with other troopers on the night of June 8, 2017.
There were eight gun shots at the scene, but the trooper said they only recovered four or five shell casings.
He said Lynlee Renick was "hysterical" at the crime scene. The trooper said his team tested Lynlee Renick for gun shot residue on her hands and she willingly did the test.
The state then called Nathaniel Schaffer to the stand. Schaffer is a criminal investigator for MSHP's Division of Drugs and Crime Control.
Schaffer went through messages from the months leading up to Benjamin Renick's death. There were conversations about the his money and marital problems. According to the messages, the spa Lynlee Renick owns had been losing money to the point where Benjamin had written they were "bleeding out" financially.
Lynlee Renick had been in contact with Michael Humphrey throughout the day of Benjamin Renick's death on June 7, 2017. She also had contact with employees from her spa and Benjamin Renick.
Lynlee Renick texted Benjamin Renick she loved him just hours before his death. She had also texted Michael Humphrey asking if he was on his way. A jury found Michael Humphrey guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Benjamin Renick in October.