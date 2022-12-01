JEFFERSON CITY - A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday.
“In the past few months, we have seen truly horrific acts of violence committed by deeply mentally unstable teenagers using firearms they legally purchased,” Smith said. “Had this bill been in place, the mass shooter who terrorized Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis in October would not have been able to obtain the firearm he used to kill a student and a teacher.”
House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm by anyone under the age of 20 a class A misdemeanor. Similarly, selling or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm to a person under 20 would be a class A misdemeanor.
Smith said he suggested this legislation due to the rise of mass shootings among teenagers and early 20-somethings. Six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 have been committed by people under 21, according to the New York Times.
Smith added that the deadly shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, in May 2022 also contributed to his decision to file this piece of legislation this year. The shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde were both 18 years old when the shootings happened, and they both legally purchased the firearms, according to a press release.
“While we cannot stop all gun violence we can mitigate it, and one way we can do that is by limiting the sale of lethal weapons to those who may not yet have the developmental stability to use them responsibly,” Smith said.