JEFFERSON CITY − Governor Mike Parson has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri in order to provide federal assistance to 21 counties that experienced severe storms and flooding this summer.
Those storms began on June 19 and continued through July 1.
The 21 counties include Andrew, Audrain, Boone, Buchanan, Caldwell, Callaway, Carroll, Chariton, Clinton, Cooper, Daviess, Grundy, Holt, Howard, Lincoln, Livingston, Moniteau, Montgomery, Ralls, Ray and Saline.
Local governments and qualifying nonprofits may ask for federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement costs for damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.
Joint preliminary damage assessments conducted by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), FEMA and local officials began in July. They estimated a total of $10 million in damage to infrastructure and emergency response costs, according to a news release.
Missouri’s per-capita threshold for public assistance is nearly $9.3 million, which is determined by FEMA and based on 2010 census data.
Both state and county thresholds must be met in order for a county to b inlcuded in a request for public assistance.