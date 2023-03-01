BOONE COUNTY - The Missouri Attorney General's Office filed a brief Monday in Joseph Elledge's appeal, claiming prosecutors in his trial failed to prove second-degree murder because they couldn't adequately prove his intent.

The brief, filed by Assistant Attorney General Zeb Charlton, says Elledge's fabrications to police and his attempts to conceal his involvement in the crime prove that he intentionally killed his wife, Mengqi Ji.

TIMELINE: Events in the murder of Mengqi Ji Mengqi Ji was reported missing from Columbia, Missouri on Oct. 10, 2019. She was last seen on Oct. 8 by her husband, Joseph Elledge.

Elledge was found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2021 and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

Elledge appealed his conviction in January 2022 and filed a brief in September 2022. Elledge's attorneys claim the court should not have overruled their motions for acquittal during and after the trial, claiming prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to establish second-degree murder. Specifically, the brief claims the state "provided no evidence as to [Ji's] cause or manner of death, nor evidence that [Elledge] intentionally caused her demise."

Charlton wrote in his brief that witness testimony, recordings of arguments between Elledge and Ji, and Elledge's lying to police were enough evidence for the jury to find him guilty.

Elledge's attorneys also wrote that prosecutors were "unable to present any evidence as to how [Ji] died."

Charlton wrote that the medical examiner could not determine a cause of death, but the examiner did rule the death a homicide based on the circumstances of how Ji's body was found. Hikers found her remains in Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021, nearly 15 months after she was reported missing.