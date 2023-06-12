CALLAWAY COUNTY − The Missouri Department of Public Safety has suspended Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism's peace officer license, according to a complaint filed on June 9.

Chism was arrested in Moberly in October 2022 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He pleaded not guilty to DWI and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors. A jury trial is set for 9 a.m. Aug. 10.

According to a complaint filed with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, Chism allegedly showed up to work under the influence of alcohol in the months following his arrest.

In March, a deputy said he found Chism asleep in his patrol vehicle outside of the sheriff's office. The deputy said Chism smelled of alcohol and believed Chism was intoxicated. Later the same day, a judge noticed Chism smelled of alcohol and had glossy eyes.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Chism reportedly admitted that he had consumed vodka that morning, but denied that he was intoxicated. A empty pint-sized bottle of vodka was found in Chism's desk, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that staff members of the sheriff's office and citizens of the county have filed reports saying they saw Chism impaired while on duty and in uniform.

It also says Chism was seen buying alcohol while on duty and in uniform, and that Chism did not deny the allegation.

It is not clear how long the suspension will last. Chief deputy Darryl Maylee is serving as interim sheriff.