LINN COUNTY - State Technical College of Missouri announced another enrollment record on Thursday.
The college said there has been an 8% increase in the enrollment on their official census day, which took place on Oct. 15.
The total headcount for the fall 2022 semester is 2,187 students.
The college said this is the fifth consecutive overall enrollment record and the sixth year of record first year enrollment, which represents a 74% increase.
State Tech's President Shawn Strong said the growth of the college comes down to its reputation as an elite college.
“You go to college to learn, graduate, and start a rewarding career. This is what we do and nobody does it better! So when it comes to quality of education and outcomes we are an easy first choice," Strong said.
State Tech also said it has recently completed recent projects including a Turf and Grounds center at the Osage Country Club and plans for two new laboratory buildings.
The college also has plans for a new Facilities Operations and Management program.