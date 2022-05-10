LINN — State Technical College of Missouri will hold its commencement ceremony on Saturday, where a record breaking 747 students will graduate.
The ceremony will be held at the State Tech Activity Center at three different times — 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. — and will mark the largest in State Tech history, according to a press release.
The keynote address will be delivered by alumni Rusty Dutton. A graduate of Centralia High School and a 25-year veteran of the construction industry, Dutton began his career in 1997 after graduating from the Heavy Equipment Operations program. While primarily working in heavy highway construction, Dutton has assumed many roles and is the current manager of Capital Hauling, a Jefferson City-based pickup and delivery company.
Dutton has been married to his wife, Jessica, for 21 years. The couple has two children.