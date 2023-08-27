LINN – Donald McCracken didn't plan on going to college. McCracken said he was always attracted to blue-collar work because of his small-town upbringing.
So, he didn't think it would be useful to attend a college fair his freshman year of high school. But at the end of the fair he picked up a folder on State Technical College of Missouri.
When his plans to join the military fell through because of health complications, McCracken enrolled at State Tech to study civil engineering technology. Now, the Chillicothe native is a year away from graduation.
"I have that folder somewhere, still, in a box," McCracken said.
He is one of the students who have fueled six consecutive years of record enrollment at State Tech. Despite college enrollment dropping across the country, the school welcomed a record 2,300 students to campus this week, up 100 from the year before.
To keep up with the growing student body, the school is undergoing a massive facelift. It's building 120,000 square feet of new space and renovating two buildings, including it's Information Technology building.
School President Dr. Shawn Strong walked KOMU 8 through the IT building renovation site.
He said the work carts, ladders, and exposed wiring will be replaced with a new financial aid and admissions office. Just down the hall will be a new bookstore.
All of the building's classrooms are also being renovated.
"The campus is going to be completely different when everything is done," Dr. Strong said.
The school's affordability and 99% job placement drives rising admissions, Dr. Strong said. Finance website WalletHub ranked State Tech as the best community college in the country this year.
According to Dr. Strong, 73% of students attend the school for free as part of Missouri's A+ Scholarship Program. The scholarship allows students to attend public community colleges and trade schools for free.
It can be an attractive offer for students who aren't interested in a traditional four-year college. Students can graduate with a two-year Associate of Applied Science degree.
Halie Maddox is a second-year student from St. Joseph studying digital marketing. In addition to being a part-time tour guide member of student government, Maddox runs two marketing companies.
"It's very hands on here, so that's what stood out to me," Maddox said.
To compete with traditional colleges like the University of Missouri, Dr. Strong said State Tech has prioritized the college experience.
There's a game room, driving range, and even an amateur wrestling night. The school plans to open a clubhouse complete with a pool, restaurant, and theater in a month.
"I don't know that we've really done a good job of getting the word out about the great things we do here," Dr. Strong said.
Dr. Strong said his goal is to grow the school to 3,000 students by 2030.
For McCracken, State Tech is a simple sell.
"It's still a small-town feel, but at the same time you're getting the experience and the knowledge that you would get at another four year college."