LINN - Two-thousand, three hundred new students started classes at the State Technical College of Missouri on Tuesday, breaking previous enrollment records for the college.
This is State Tech's sixth consecutive overall enrollment record and its seventh straight year of increased first-year enrollment, according to a news release from the company.
To accommodate this increased number of students on campus, State Tech will expand some of its education and recreational spaces. This includes a new multipurpose entertainment center which is set to be open in about a month, the college said.
"The State of Missouri is making a transformational investment in the State Tech campus," State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong said in the release. "We have 120,000 square feet of academic space under construction and another 100,000 square feet that will be renovated between now and 2025. This new space should support growing the campus to 3,000 students by 2030."