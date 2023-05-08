LINN − Students at State Technical College of Missouri will turn their tassels and throw their caps during the school's commencement ceremony on Saturday.

There are so many students graduating, the college will have three separate ceremonies starting at 9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m. at the State Tech Activity Center, according to the school.

This year, 796 students will graduate from State Tech, a record-breaking number, according to a press release.

State Tech alumni Steve Sellenriek will deliver the keynote address.

