State Tech welcomes another year of record-breaking enrollment

LINN − The State Technical College of Missouri has set another enrollment record this year, with a record-breaking 2,200 students enrolled.
The college says that's an 8% increase from last year, and over the past six years, they've seen a 75% increase in enrollment. That's five straight years of an overall enrollment record and six years for record first year enrollment, according to a news release.
State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong says he is excited about this year's enrollment.
“When it comes to technical education no one does it better than State Tech," Strong said. "Employers know this and students know if they want the best you go to State Tech. The fact that we can continue to grow when the unemployment rate is so low is a testament to our reputation and outstanding value proposition."
Strong said he knows housing has been difficult and that he is grateful Lincoln University was willing to partner and house some of its students.
"This year housing has been a challenge with local developers being hesitant to build with labor shortages and high material costs," Strong said.
He also said their strong rate of growth allows the college to add new academic buildings, parking and student activities. A Top Tracer driving range will open on Sept. 8, and State Tech is less than a year away from opening a new multipurpose entertainment venue.
The center will include a a 50-seat theatre, golf simulators, a sports bar, pro shop, outdoor gaming area, e-sports gaming zone, duckpin bowling and a 300-person event center that will overlook a nearby lake, according to a news release.
“We are so excited to provide additional events as well as recreational and entertainment spaces for our current and future students," Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Chris Bowser said. "We believe this will be a recruiting tool for any student who is looking for an elite education, while having fun both inside and outside the classroom."