COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office will hold an unclaimed property auction in Columbia next week, Oct. 3 and 4.
The auction will start at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview will begin at 8 a.m.
More than 2,300 items will be up for auction, including coins, currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books and sports memorabilia. A full list of auction items can be found here.
Auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the State Treasurer's Office after five years of non-payment from the owner.
Proceeds will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owner, according to a news release.