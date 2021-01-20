JEFFERSON CITY — Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F were working to retrieve a vehicle from the Missouri River near Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon when they found a surprise — two more vehicles.

Troopers pulled a vehicle that was reported stolen in 2019 from the river, along with another vehicle, which officials said had "been down here for a while."

Neither vehicle was related to the initial report, which was for a car that had rolled off the boat ramp into the water. 

Troopers tweeted #TheRiverIsNotAParkingLot.

KOMU 8 Digital Producer

KOMU 8 Digital Producer. I'm a current junior at the University of Missouri, studying Print & Digital News Reporting. Reach me at hannah.norton@mail.missouri.edu, or on Twitter @HannahNorton89.

