JEFFERSON CITY — Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F were working to retrieve a vehicle from the Missouri River near Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon when they found a surprise — two more vehicles.
State Troopers from the local river zone and members of the dive team are currently trying to retrieve a vehicle that rolled into the river from the boat ramp across from Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/JrogUq4DKn— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 20, 2021
Troopers pulled a vehicle that was reported stolen in 2019 from the river, along with another vehicle, which officials said had "been down here for a while."
Neither vehicle was related to the initial report, which was for a car that had rolled off the boat ramp into the water.
Troopers tweeted #TheRiverIsNotAParkingLot.
This vehicle, which was reported stolen in 2019, was just pulled out of the river. It’s unrelated to the earlier call, but a second vehicle has been located in the river as well. Divers will be retrieving that vehicle soon. pic.twitter.com/gf56TTAplT— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 20, 2021