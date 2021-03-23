RANDOLPH COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it is investigating a shooting death involving a Randolph County Sheriff's Deputy.
In a news release, Highway Patrol officials say the deputy responded to Jacksonville for reports of a man with a knife trying to break into homes Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m. Officials say the man approached the deputy with the knife "in a threatening manner." That's when they say the deputy fired at the suspect.
Officials identified the suspect as David Hill, 44, of Jacksonville, Missouri. Deputies say they tried to treat Hill on the scene. Hill was pronounced dead by the Randolph County Coroner just after 6 a.m.