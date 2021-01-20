JEFFERSON CITY — Troopers from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F were working to retrieve a vehicle from the Missouri River near Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon when they found a surprise — two more vehicles.
State Troopers from the local river zone and members of the dive team are currently trying to retrieve a vehicle that rolled into the river from the boat ramp across from Jefferson City. pic.twitter.com/JrogUq4DKn— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 20, 2021
Troopers pulled a vehicle that was reported stolen in 2019 from the river, along with another vehicle, which officials said had "been down here for a while."
Neither vehicle was related to the initial report, which was for a car that had rolled off the boat ramp into the water.
Troopers tweeted #TheRiverIsNotAParkingLot.
This vehicle, which was reported stolen in 2019, was just pulled out of the river. It’s unrelated to the earlier call, but a second vehicle has been located in the river as well. Divers will be retrieving that vehicle soon. pic.twitter.com/gf56TTAplT— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 20, 2021
The original vehicle Troopers were searching for was eventually removed later Wednesday evening.
The third vehicle was removed from the river and also was the original vehicle we were looking for. The person that drove the vehicle into the water was located uninjured at a different location. pic.twitter.com/2RxhbwTW3T— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) January 21, 2021