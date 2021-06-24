KINGDOM CITY — Missouri's first state-funded electric car charging station opened at the FastLane Convenience Store in Kingdom City.
The new location is owned by the Callaway Electric Cooperative who will determine prices, just like a traditional gas station.
According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Conservation, the new station was funded through the state's Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust initiative.
Nine sites were awarded trust funding in 2020. The other eight sites are nearing completion and will be located in the following Missouri cities:
- Bethany
- Cameron
- Columbia
- Concordia
- Joplin
- Tarkio
- Sikeston
- Springfield
Under the program, the department developed a plan of a network of 13 sites at highway intersections across Missouri.
All but four locations were awarded funding. The remaining four sites in Perryville, Harrisonville, Nevada and Rolla will be allowed to re-apply later this summer.
All nine locations awarded funds, including the Kingdom City one, will be equipped with two DC fast chargers. CHAdeMO and CCSI Combo plugs at the sites will help power a large number of electric vehicles.
Many sites will include Level 2 charging to provide flexibility for drivers.