COLUMBIA − Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick's Office is holding an unclaimed property auction in Columbia Monday and Tuesday.
“We’re selling jewelry, miscellaneous watches, and we actually had a cigarette case sell for $4,200 earlier,” Scott Harper, the director of Unclaimed Property said. “It was solid gold.”
The auction starts at 9 a.m. each day at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. A daily preview begins at 8 a.m. A full list of auction items can be found here.
The auction will continue tomorrow at the Garden Conference Center. They will be auctioning off coins and currency. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/UpoS0FoylL— Reyna Katko (@ReynaKatko) October 3, 2022
People travel from all across the country to view various items at the auction. George Tutt attended the auction in hopes of finding jewelry identical to what his late wife owned.
“It’s an old wedding ring set,” Tutt said. “But it’s probably going to ring more than I’m willing to pay.”
While it’s not the original version, he hopes to pass down the auctioned version as a family heirloom.
“I thought I would give it to one of my grandkids,” Tutt said. “My wife passed several years ago, and I don’t know where any of her jewelry is.”
Tutt said he enjoys coming to events like this because they are learning opportunities.
“Some people know what’s going on,” Tutt said. “They know exactly what things are worth because they’ve already checked it out. They’ve weighed it, so they know the value - which I wouldn’t know.”
Auction items come from safe deposit boxes that have been turned over by financial institutions to the State Treasurer's Office after five years of non-payment from the owner. More than 2,300 items are up for auction.
“It’s important because we’re able to raise money for the owners,” Harper said. “And be able to credit those accounts so if those people ever come forward, they can have that money.”
Harper said proceeds will be held in perpetuity until claimed by the rightful owner.
“Average claim is $300, so if the owners ever come forward - they get that dollar amount,” Harper said. “We’re paying people all the time.”
He says the best way to find out if you have it is to visit the Missouri State Treasurer’s website. There you can search for yourself, family and neighbors.