COLUMBIA- A judge granted the defense's request to push former Columbia Police officer Andria Heese's hearing to March 22, while they work on a second deposition.

Heese is facing involuntary manslaughter charges for hitting and killing four-year-old Gabriella Curry with her police car in January of 2019.

Gabrielle Curry was 4-years-old when was was struck and killed by a Columbia Police vehicle at Battle High School.

Curry was walking on a sidewalk at Battle High School when Heese hit her while trying to monitor school buses.

The Curry family and City of Columbia reached a settlement of $3.4 million in May of 2019. The family and Columbia Public Schools also reached a settlement of $125,000 in August of 2019. 

The Boone County Courthouse will hold the status hearing remotely at 10:30 a.m. Heese plans to plead not guilty.

There are no other case updates at this time.

