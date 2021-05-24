Steady rain creates delays in landscaping projects

COLUMBIA — Consistent rain showers last week left local landscaping projects on hold.
One company that was affected by the weather was Mow-It-Alls. The local business was created by Braden Tyrer when he was a freshman at the University of Missouri to help pay for school.
"I realized that I loved being a business owner here in Columbia," Tyrer said. "And just being a mid-Missourian, that I wanted to shift my focus to running my business."
Tyrer's business is one of several that was affected by the continued rain last week in Columbia.
"We also want to make sure we're delivering timeliness," Tyrer said. "We pride ourselves on that; that becomes very difficult when Mother Nature throws a wrench in the works."
The delays last week have caused the business to find times throughout rainy weeks.
"Unfortunately, we're working around those environmental factors that we can't control," Tyrer said. "It's just our job to be on our toes to do as much as we possibly can within the windows that are provided."
A few problems can come from mowing on wet grass. The mowers can leave indents and damage the grass and soil.
Grass can also clog up into the mower causing workers to mow over a property twice, according to Tyrer. Mow-It-All sends a weekly weather update to some of its clients on Monday morning.
The company gets its weather updates from KOMU 8 First Alert weather, according to Tyrer.