FULTON - The first annual STEAM night was held at Westminster College Wednesday night. Staff and students collaborated to teach fourth and fifth graders in the Fulton area about science, technology, arts and math.
Assistant Professor in Biology and Environmental Science, Johnna Morrow, said STEAM Night was a collaborative effort to promote overall learning.
"It came about as a partnership between the education department and the sciences in general," Morrow said. "An event that encompasses learning. Learning for our students at Westminster College but also learning for the entire community as a whole."
Morrow said the idea for STEAM Night came from a discussion between professors as a way to better help students and the Fulton community.
"We've been collaborating on service learning ideas for the past maybe year maybe two years now," Morrow said. "We've been talking about how can we offer services for our students to learn but to incorporate the Fulton community as well? She brought me an idea and said let's offer this STEAM night."
The staff at Westminster College expressed excitement for the stations that will be set up.
"I am really actually excited to plan out my personal project with my education friends for the STEAM night," Westminster College student Izabelle Smith said. "We are actually using robots called Spheros... We are going to have the students to try and code to be able to steer them."
Fourth and fifth graders in attendance will learn about STEAM subjects in multiple stations throughout the Coulter Science center. The stations will have activities like extracting DNA from a banana to coding with robots.
Westminster College student Ayiana Evers said she enjoys inspiring the next generation.
"I have a seven-year-old niece and teaching her science for the first time was super fun for both of us," Evers said. "With kids that young you really just see the excitement takeover their face and it's the cutest little thing ever and I love it."
Assistant Professor in Education Tami Ensor stressed the event's importance for developing future skills.
"It's extremely important, it's their future," Ensor said. "I think that in our world today very few times do we only need reading, or only need math, or only need technology... We are going to need all those kinds of skills. Science, technology, engineering, art and math. Our elementary students need that."
Evers said that it's important for kids to learn STEAM subjects.
"Science, there's not many people wanting to go down that route anymore," Evers said. "Science is our future along technology and art and math. It's really one of those underdog type of learning experiences but in my opinion it's the most important."
Evers said the event will not only help kids learn about STEAM subjects, but help Westminster College students in their communication skills.
"This experience can help me better communicate my science with the public," Evers said. "It's a really important skill that college students in science fields have to learn."
Staff at the event say they expected around 100 kids to attend STEAM night.