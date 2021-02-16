Weather Alert

MOZ041-047-048-050-162300- /O.EXP.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T1700Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WW.Y.0013.210217T0600Z-210218T0000Z/ Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-Callaway MO- Including the cities of Jefferson City, Columbia, and Fulton 1105 AM CST Tue Feb 16 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Boone MO, Callaway MO, Cole MO and Moniteau MO Counties. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$