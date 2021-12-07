COLUMBIA - An alumna from Stephens College who became the oldest woman to go to space is visiting the college this week.
Wally Funk, Jeff Bezos and three others were launched into space in July.
"I've done a lot of firsts in my life, I can't tell you everything because a lot of stuff I've forgotten," Funk said.
But her flight on the Blue Origin with Bezos stands out.
"Well it's fantastic, it's the most fantastic thing that I've done," Funk said.
Funk will be at Stephens College Wednesday night to share her journey to space and to talk about her experience at the college.
As a 1958 Stephens graduate, Funk was one of 13 female pilots who went through NASA astronaut training in the 1960s called the Mercury 13.
"Our aviation program in the 1940s and '50s taught women to fly," Dianne Lynch, president of Stephens College, said. "She left here with a dream... and that dream was that she would someday do this."
But because she is a woman, Funk's dreams of flying into space never came to fruition. It wasn't until Bezos chose Funk to fly with him that she had the opportunity to fulfill that dream.
"I didn't know since I couldn't get on with NASA, I didn't know anything was going to happen," Funk said.
Donna Ensign, a friend of Funk's from college, said it was disappointing when Funk didn't get to go into space despite her training. But she said Funk's perseverance got her to where she is today.
"She never lost that optimism that one day somehow, she would go into space," Ensign said.
Ensign said Funk had a lifelong love for air travel and space.
"She must have been a child when she thought about flying, because that's been her passion for as long as anybody can remember," Ensign said.
"I've always wanted to be up there," Funk said. "I went as high as I could in a glider, in any airplane I could fly, I wanted it."
Stephens College held an event the day of the launch in July to watch Funk go to space. The community at Stephens says she's an inspiration.
"She's been a constant presence for Stephens College," Shannon Walls, a Stephens employee, said. "She's the epitome of what a Stephens' woman is all about."
A free community event will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Kimball Ballroom of Lela Raney Wood Hall. Seating is limited and doors open at 6:30 p.m.