COLUMBIA - With the country experiencing a nursing shortage over the past few years, Stephens College created a nursing program and partnered with Boone Health to give students a state-of-the-art experience at the Simulation Center.
"It was really in response to the significant national nursing shortage that has happened over the last few years," Monica Smith, chief operating officer of Boone Hospital, said.
She said there was a looming question they asked themselves as more nurses left the field and more patients needed hospital services.
"We came together to try and figure out 'How are we going to do this to be able to provide care for the millions of people that are going to need that in the near future?'" Smith said.
The director of the nursing program at Stephens College, Noreen Houck, shared similar thoughts on the current state of the nursing workforce.
"We see a looming need for nurses, now and coming up," Houck said.
The need for nurses now is something that isn't just something impacting mid-Missouri. According to the American Nurses Association, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projected a need for 1.1 million new nurses in 2022.
Houck said Boone Health identified the issue and looked to Stephens as a suitable partner.
"The hospital recognizing an issue with the nursing shortage and wanting to have more nurses produced in the Columbia region and saw this as a great opportunity," Houck said.
The nursing program welcomed its first students in the fall of 2020, and the Simulation Center had its first labs in 2021.
The nursing program is an eight semester, three-year program that requires the students to stay for two summers to complete the degree. The students earn their B.S.N. after completion, with hope that students transition to working as nurses in mid-Missouri.
The program is unique because it is a direct entry nursing program. This means students get into and start their nursing classes their freshman year, whereas most institutions require an additional application.
After the first two semesters, students begin their clinical trainings, which take place in the Simulation Center. This timeline is shorter than other programs and allows for students to spend six, full semesters working in the hospital before graduation.
Houck said the more time they spend in a hospital while they are in the school, the better prepared the students will be for their actual career.
"They [students] have a very realistic expectation of what nursing workforce is like, what the work environment is like, and I think that will really help with their transition into practice," Houck said.
The Simulation Center gives students the experience with life-like patient dummies that are operated from a control room at the center. The "patients" can talk, make noises, get hooked up to IVs and more.
Stephens College will see the program's first graduating class in May 2023.