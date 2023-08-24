COLUMBIA – The nation's second-oldest women's college turns 190 years old Thursday.
Stephens College, founded in 1833, will host a celebration to commemorate the milestone, and the City of Columbia will present the college with an official proclamation designating Aug. 24, 2023, as Stephens College Day.
In addition, the celebration will include a Columbia Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting.
Founded as the Columbia Female Academy, Stephens College became the first institution of higher education in Columbia and has provided young women with classroom and experiential learning opportunities for almost two centuries.
Focused on the health sciences, performing arts, and integrative studies, Stephens continues to prepare graduates, whether from the undergraduate residential college, co-educational Conservatory for the Performing Arts and graduate programs or 90-year-strong Children’s School for the future that await them.