COLUMBIA- Stephen's college celebrated their first ever graduating nursing class of 2023 on Friday. They celebrated the students with a ceremony while also honoring this year's graduating physician assistants and nursing class of 2024.
Students received their white coat during the ceremony to prepare them for their years ahead. The first class will graduate in May 2023 and this ceremony brought them one step closer to becoming nurses.
Stephens College nursing program partnered with Boone Health due to the national nursing shortage. The goal is to keep the nurses local.
Noreen Houck, the founding director of nursing at Stephens College said, "I think most of our nurses are from Missouri, so they'll come back to Missouri. We have few nurses that might be looking to go out of state but almost our entire graduating class plans to stay in Missouri."
The nursing program is an eight semester program and is three years long that requires students to stay in the summer in order to complete it.