COLUMBIA − The Stephens College Equestrian Center says it is concerned for its horses if this year's Fire in the Sky 4th of July show is held at Stephens Lake Park.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will test fireworks Monday at 8 p.m. to see if the area can work as a site for the display this July. Recreation Services Manager Erika Coffman said the test is expected to take 5 minutes.
Coffman said she is in contact with the president of the Equestrian Center.
"We've had brief conversations just within this near future. And so if that is a decision that we make, we will definitely involve them in that decision process and talk about how it does impact everyone in that area," Coffman said.
She said a decision should be made soon so that they have time to order the correct fireworks.
"We're going to make a decision hopefully relatively quickly. Because, as we know with everything related to COVID and particularly fireworks in general, they're typically coming from overseas and the supply and demand is going to vary just because how things are coming in and out of ports," she said.
Coffman said the city is looking forward to hosting the 70th annual Fire in the Sky fireworks display.
"It's just one of those fun things you get to do I guess, is putting on a firework show for your community. It's been going on for a long time and we hope to continue," she said.
The eastern portion of the park will be closed for about 30 minutes to the public while the testing is going on. Parks and Recreation staff will be positioned throughout the park and downtown area to report the visibility of the fireworks from different locations.
Fire in the Sky was held at American Legion Park in 2021 and at Cosmo-Bethel Park in 2020 following concerns of the pandemic.