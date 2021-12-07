COLUMBIA − A local professor is returning to a national stage.
John Hemphill, an assistant professor of acting at Stephens College in Columbia, is performing in the national tour of "Dear Evan Hansen" in the role of Larry Murphy.
Hemphill said the national tour of the show returns Tuesday night in Greensboro, North Carolina after approximately a year and a half hiatus due to COVID-19.
“You really have a tour family out here so that was really great to get everybody back together,” Hemphill said.
In the show, Hemphill’s character of Larry Murphy is the father of the deceased Connor Murphy, and he builds a connection with Evan Hansen. Hemphill does not have children and said his experience in the classroom correlates to his role playing a father figure.
“I learned so much from my students in this last year and a half,” Hemphill said. “I learned how much I get from their sense of exploration and their enthusiasm. And I also get a wonderful feeling of being able to share my experiences with them, which is exactly what’s happening on the stage with Evan, is a relationship is started where I am able to be a father that I wasn’t able to be with my own son in the play.”
Hemphill said he plans on returning to Stephens College sometime after his contract is over in June. Hemphill has performed in national tours before and performed in "Dear Evan Hansen" before the national tour shut down.
There are no shows scheduled for St. Louis or Kansas City, but tickets can be bought on the show's website.