COLUMBIA - Many major corporations highlight Juneteenth as a popular paid work holiday for employees. Stephens College is proud to join this holiday starting in 2022.
Since June 19, 2022, falls on a Sunday, the paid holiday will occur on Monday, June 20, 2022.
On June 19, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform enslaved African Americans of their freedom and that the Civil War had ended. This began the Juneteenth annual holiday which celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the southern United States.
Columbia Parks and Recreation will host a Juneteenth Block Party at Douglass Park from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 19.
The celebration is a way to get the community to come together and learn more about the history of Juneteenth. There will be handouts about the history of Juneteenth, gift bags for the kids, music, and discussions, as well as information on the Black history of Columbia.
You can also partake in a guided tour of the African American Heritage Trail. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. and conclude around noon.