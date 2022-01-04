COLUMBIA - Stephens College announced Tuesday that the first two weeks of spring semester classes will be held remotely. Starting Monday through Jan. 21, all Stephens College undergraduate students will attend class online.
This comes after communities across Missouri address concerns regarding the emerging Omicron variant of COVID-19 and community spread.
The college said all students, regardless of vaccination status, are required to be tested prior to returning to campus.
"The rationale behind starting the semester off remotely is to make sure we're putting ourselves in the best position and putting our students in the best position to succeed," said Derrell Carter, vice president of strategic marketing.
The college's physician assistant program has resumed classes in person. All students in the program had to have a negative COVID-19 test, according to Clayton Vogt, a student in the program.
Vogt agreed with the decision to have undergraduate students start the semester online as there are more of them and a greater chance of spread. He said he is thankful to remain in class as the physician assistant program is much harder online with no in-person laboratory.
Carter said that having undergraduate classes start remotely will give the college a chance to monitor how the COVID-19 variant spreads.
Stephens College will require weekly testing for unvaccinated individuals as well as optional testing for all members of the Stephens College community. These precautions will continue through January as the college learns more about the implications of the Omicron variant.
The college has a 91% overall vaccination rate, and there has been limited cases on campus, according to the release.
The college said it is starting the first couple weeks online to ensure effective management of required testing, as well as any potential quarantining that may be necessary.
"Our intention and plan is to have classes start in-person the next week on Jan. 24," Carter said.
Stephens College said it will continue to take extra precautions until there is a better understanding of the new variant's implications.