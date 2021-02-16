COLUMBIA- Stephens Lake Park is officially open for ice skating.
Columbia Parks and Recreation says ice depth now measures 4 inches, which is the minimum required to open City lakes for ice sports.
Cosmo-Bethel Park opened for ice fishing last week and remains open.
According to a Parks and Rec press release, ice depth is checked by drilling hole through the ice at several locations, beginning from the shoreline and working toward the center.
The lake is not staffed, so caution should be used as the ice can be determined a safe one day and may not be safe the next.
Signs are posted indicating that the lakes are open, but will be removed when temperatures warm up and the lakes close.
Como Parks and Rec also provided some safety tips:
- Never ice skate or ice fish alone.
- Do not gather in large groups in one spot on the ice.
- Ice skating and ice fishing are not allowed after dark.
- Have a rope, ladder or pole available in case of emergency.
- Warn others of dangerous conditions.
- Be aware that ice thickness is not consistent; stay away from cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy areas and darker areas that signify thinner ice.
- Beware of ice around partially submerged objects, such as trees, logs, brush, embankments or dam structures.
- Children should NEVER be allowed to skate or fish unsupervised.