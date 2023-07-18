COLE COUNTY - The railroad spur extension and multimodal rail transload facility construction work began in eastern Cole County Tuesday.
A contractor has closed Stertzer Road to remove rock from a rock blast performed Monday, according to Cole County Public Works.
Cole County received federal and state grants for the construction of the spur extension and transload facility within the Algoa Industrial Park area in Jefferson City.
The project will provide access to rail service for regional industries that are not located on rail served sites.
Detour signs are in place for the closure and expected to last the day, according to the news release. Drivers are asked to avoid these areas and use alternate routes for the next couple of weeks while crews are working.