Steve Walsh, the communications director for U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, died Thursday morning from complications of COVID-19. He was 63.
Early Thursday morning, state Rep. Sara Walsh posted a tweet about his death and thanked everyone for their support.
It saddens my heart to share that this morning my best friend and beloved husband Steve Walsh was welcomed to Heaven’s glory into the arms of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior. Arrangements pending. Thank you to everyone who has lifted us up in prayer. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/135IWfgC7s— Sara Walsh (@SaraForMissouri) August 19, 2021
Steve and Sara Walsh both contracted COVID-19 at the beginning of August. Steve Walsh was hospitalized and placed on a ventilator to assist him in breathing. Sara Walsh recovered without being hospitalized.
Both of them were unvaccinated. According to the Associated Press, Walsh said previously that she did not get the vaccine because it has not been fully approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration and she was concerned about risk factors, although research has shown it is safe.
Hartzler issued a statement Thursday morning, saying in part that Steve was a key member on her team.
“I am saddened at the loss of Steve Walsh, who served my office and Missouri’s Fourth District admirably for the past decade. Since day one, Steve has been a key member of my team, serving previously as Press Secretary before his current role as Field Representative.
We loved Steve for his enormous heart, passion for life, and the joy he brought to everyone who was lucky enough to meet him. His love of God and his beautiful wife, Sara, was undeniable.
Steve will be sorely missed, but his memory will live on with those who were blessed to know him.
I ask that the Walsh family be given privacy during this difficult time.”
Gov. Mike Parson issued a tweet following the news of Steve's death.
"Teresa and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Walsh, husband to Rep. Sara Walsh, this morning. He will be remembered as proud Missourian and a dedicated husband. We wish Sara’s family comfort and peace at this time."
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe also shared his condolences on Twitter.
"Steve Walsh was a true professional, an incredibly kind man of strong faith, and he was our friend."
State Rep. Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said Steve had a heart for people and for this state.
"I am so sorry to hear of the passing of my friend Steve. Steve was a great guy — always quick to bring humor and optimism to any situation."
Sara Walsh is running for the Missouri’s 4th District seat in Congress, which is now held by Hartzler, who is vying for the U.S. Senate.