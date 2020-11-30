ASHLAND- Ashland police recovered a stolen vehicle after attempting to initiate a traffic stop near on Thursday.
According to a press release, an Ashland officer saw the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 63 at 90 miles per hour. The officer tried to pull the vehicle over but the driver didn't stop.
The chase continued into Columbia and the officer eventually stopped the chase after losing sight of the vehicle.
It was later found abandoned on Sexton Road in Columbia. It turns out the vehicle was reported stolen out of Phoenix, Arizona.
The vehicle was occupied by 2 people, and the investigation is ongoing. It was not stated in the press release if anyone is in custody.
Boone County Sheriff's Department, Missouri State Highway patrol and Columbia Police assisted.