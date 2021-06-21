KOMU 8 News has received reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and vehicle collisions due to the severe weather. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.
Streetlights are out near Columbia College, N. 8th street and the area around there. No house lights appeared to be on. @KOMUnews— Leah Vredenbregt (@LeahVredenbregt) June 21, 2021
The winds last night in Mid-Missouri were no joke. I am here at Russell Blvd and West Broadway where this tree is blocking the road. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/BHMsMrpDmZ— Makenzie Kenny (@KennyMakenzie) June 21, 2021
Road shutdown reports
- Tree over the roadway at Russell Blvd and W. Broadway creating a traffic hazard. Officials recommend using caution and avoiding the area if possible.
- Wilcox at Route E closed due to water over roadway. Officials recommend choosing an alternate route.
Electric outages as of 10:40 a.m.:
- Boone Electric Cooperative reporting 147 customers without power
- Callaway Electric Cooperative reporting 12 customers without power
- Consolidated Electric Co-op reporting 19 customers without power
- Co Mo Electric Cooperative reporting 7 customers without power
More than 2,000 people were without power in Boone County at the outage peak Sunday evening.
Columbia residents can report an electric/water outage at 573-875-2555.
Columbia residents can also see outages online here, and a statewide map detailing the number of outages by county can be found here.
Boone Electric Cooperative customers can report at 573-449-4181.