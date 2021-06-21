More than 2,000 people were without power in Boone County at the outage peak Sunday evening.

KOMU 8 News has received reports of fallen trees, downed power lines, and vehicle collisions due to the severe weather. We'll update this article as more information becomes available.

Road shutdown reports

  • Tree over the roadway at Russell Blvd and W. Broadway creating a traffic hazard. Officials recommend using caution and avoiding the area if possible.
  • Wilcox at Route E closed due to water over roadway. Officials recommend choosing an alternate route.

Electric outages as of 10:40 a.m.:

  • Boone Electric Cooperative reporting 147 customers without power
  • Callaway Electric Cooperative reporting 12 customers without power
  • Consolidated Electric Co-op reporting 19 customers without power
  • Co Mo Electric Cooperative reporting 7 customers without power

More than 2,000 people were without power in Boone County at the outage peak Sunday evening. 

Columbia residents can report an electric/water outage at 573-875-2555.

Columbia residents can also see outages online here, and a statewide map detailing the number of outages by county can be found here.

Boone Electric Cooperative customers can report at 573-449-4181.