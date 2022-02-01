The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is tracking a major winter storm that could produce more than 10 inches of snow in some areas.
Snow and ice can make for dangerous road conditions, so motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.
"We're going to be fully staffed up and we're actually even bringing in extra tow operations from some of the southern states to help out with some of the winter weather we're expecting here," Nick Chabarria, AAA spokesperson, said.
MoDOT has established a priority plowing order, in order to clean the roads used by the largest amount of drivers. Interstate highways and other high-volume highways will be the first roads plowed. Lower-volume state routes will be the second priority.
MoDOT will also plow major state roadways that pass through Columbia city limits, such as Providence Road, College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard. Click here for MoDOT's priority snow routes.
"If you do have to go out, a few things we always recommend: Check the road conditions, especially if you're going to be traveling longer distances or traveling on the interstates," Chabarria said. "MoDOT has a great travel map that shows current road conditions and whether they're clear or not."
Boone County will plow all county roads, which may be in or out of city limits. The city of Columbia will handle other roadways within city limits. Click here for Columbia's priority snow routes.
"Also make sure that you have proper supplies with you in your vehicle in case you do get stranded. You'll be able to call for help or at least stay comfortable until help arrives," Chabarria said.
Supplies should include:
- Traction aids (sand, salt, cat litter, etc.)
- Shovel
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables
- Basic tool kit (screwdriver, wrench, pliers, duct tape)
- Tarp, raincoat, gloves
- Rags or paper towels
- First aid kit
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles, or LED beacons)
- Drinking water
- Food/snacks
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Warm clothing for all passengers
- Cell phone charger
Drivers should clear ALL snow and ice off their vehicle and make sure the vehicle's gas tank is at least half-full to avoid freeze-ups, AAA said.
"Of course our biggest recommendation is at the height of the snow storm, and until they really get roads clear, stay home if you can. Only go out if you absolutely have to," Chabarria said. "Typically during these winter weather events, folks needing assistance should expect some delays and again a matter of getting our drivers there safely."
Officials asks residents to be sure they clean the areas around fire hydrants, if there is one near your home. Residents are asked to clear a 3-foot radius around the hydrant, plus a path from the hydrant to the street.
