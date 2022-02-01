The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is tracking a major winter storm that could produce more than 10 inches of snow in some areas.
Snow and ice can make for dangerous road conditions, so motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel.
MoDOT has established a priority plowing order, in order to clean the roads used by the largest amount of drivers. Interstate highways and other high-volume highways will be the first roads plowed. Lower-volume state routes will be the second priority.
MoDOT will also plow major state roadways that pass through Columbia city limits, such as Providence Road, College Avenue and Stadium Boulevard. Click here for MoDOT's priority snow routes.
Boone County will plow all county roads, which may be in or out of city limits. The city of Columbia will handle other roadways within city limits. Click here for Columbia's priority snow routes.
AAA advises that anyone planning to travel during winter weather should have a fully-stocked emergency kit in their vehicle.
The kit should include:
- Traction aids (sand, salt, cat litter, etc.)
- Shovel
- Flashlight
- Jumper cables
- Basic tool kit (screwdriver, wrench, pliers, duct tape)
- Tarp, raincoat, gloves
- Rags or paper towels
- First aid kit
- Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles, or LED beacons)
- Drinking water
- Food/snacks
- Ice scraper
- Snow brush
- Winter windshield washer solvent
- Warm clothing for all passengers
- Cell phone charger
AAA also provides additional tips for winter driving safety. Drivers should clear ALL snow and ice off their vehicle and make sure the vehicle's gas tank is at least half-full to avoid freeze-ups. Be sure to check state travel maps before leaving.
Officials asks residents to be sure they clean the areas around fire hydrants, if there is one near your home. Residents are asked to clear a 3-foot radius around the hydrant, plus a path from the hydrant to the street.
