The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is tracking a winter storm Thursday that could produce a half an inch of sleet and 2 to 6 inches snow in some areas.
You can also find a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 17-18 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
10 a.m.: Go COMO cancels Thursday routes
UPDATE: All Go COMO fixed route and para-transit bus services have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 17.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 17, 2022
9:30 a.m.: City of Columbia cancels Thursday residential trash collection
The City of Columbia has canceled residential trash collection due to winter weather. Thursday residential routes will not be collected this week.
The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility will make a determination on Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
Most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.
9:20 a.m.: Crash blocks westbound I-70 in Cooper County
The Highway Patrol is responding to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The road is blocked at the 91 mile marker.
The MoDOT traveler map said the closure could last up to an hour.
State Troopers are en-route to a multiple vehicle crash with injuries blocking the roadway on westbound I-70 at the 91 mile marker in Cooper County.Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/rEIxdHU8DT— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 17, 2022
9:20 a.m.: City of Camdenton pauses Thursday trash collection
GFL has asked drivers to return to the shop. Any trash that has not been picked up yet, will be picked up as soon as weather allows for safe pickup.