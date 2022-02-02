The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a major winter storm headed to central Missouri on Tuesday night, which is expected to stick around until Thursday.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 1-4 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
City of Columbia enforces parking restrictions on snow routes
Columbia residents parked on snow routes must move their car to a non-priority route or off of the road to avoid possible fines or risk towing.
This is to ensure plow drivers can safely get through roads.
According to the Columbia Public Works Department, a 32-person plow crew reported for duty at 7:00 a.m., relieving the 33-person crew who had been working since late Tuesday night.
Because accumulations are now in excess of 2 inches, parking on snow routes has been prohibited in Columbia. If you are parked on a snow route, please move your car to a non-priority route, or best of all, off the road entirely. pic.twitter.com/5Fh5cy5j8V— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) February 2, 2022
Boone County Joint Communications Alerts
6:57 a.m.: Vehicle collision near the 129 mile marker on Westbound I-70, near the 63 connector. Avoid the area if possible.
2:42 a.m.: Westbound I-70 was closed from the Highway 63 Connector to Lake of the Woods Road. BCJC previously reported that vehicles could get up the hill, creating a traffic hazard around 2:00 a.m.
2:25 a.m.: Semi-truck stuck in middle of roadway northbound on Highway 63 at Paris Road. Avoid the area if possible.
2:08 a.m.: Semi truck blocking all of Clark Lane at Eastwood. Choose an alternate route.
MoDOT advises against driving in 'treacherous' road conditions
Roads across mid-Missouri are covered in snow, according to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map. The department advises drivers to stay home and avoid travel if possible.
❄️4:30 AM WINTER WEATHER ROAD CONDITIONS - 2/2/22 ❄️Roads are covered across the northern portions of the district as we head into the morning commute. Driving conditions are treacherous. Stay home if you can, or use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/vaAp8ClBe6— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Columbia Parks and Recreation closing ARC, other indoor recreation facilities on Wednesday
Columbia Parks and Recreation will not open these indoor recreation facilities on Wednesday: the Activity & Recreation Center, Hillcrest Community Center, the Armory Sports Center and the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse.
Boone County Government offices and departments closed on Wednesday
All nonessential Boone County Government offices and departments will be closed Feb. 2.
The Boone County Courthouse will also be closed at that time.
All meetings previously scheduled to occur at Boone County buildings have been canceled.
Columbia Regional Airport begins to cancel flights
Two flights scheduled to arrive at COU on Tuesday night have been canceled. American Airlines flights 3139 and 3068 from Chicago and Dallas have been canceled.
As of 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, flights for Wednesday and Thursday are happening as scheduled. You can track all incoming flights on COU's website.
Boone Health COVID-19 testing site to close Wednesday
Boone Health's COVID testing site will be closed Wednesday.
The Boone Plaza Pharmacy is open on reduced hours, 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mizzou Parking asks those with valid permits to park one level down
Mizzou Parking is asking those with valid permits to park one level down as the top floors of parking garages are closed due to approaching winter weather.
Top level signs are viewable for all parking structures on campus. Please park one level down where you have a valid permit due to incoming winter weather. pic.twitter.com/y04JzHzn3o— Mizzou Parking (@MizzouParking) February 1, 2022
Cole County Circuit Court will be open with skeletal staff Wednesday and Thursday
People should only come to court if they can do so safely and can arrive within 1 hour of their court time.
Those with court scheduled Wednesday and Thursday should contact their attorney to see if they need to appear via video.
Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem said it's "actually easier to be open with a limited staff and deal with continuances as needed than to mass continue the docket due to its effect on future dockets."
Fort Leonard Wood suspends operations Wednesday and Thursday
Fort Leonard Wood has suspended all non-mission essential personnel Wednesday and Thursday due to winter weather.
A minimum number of essential personnel will report to work for operations.
Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital will be rescheduled.
Jefferson City government offices closed Wednesday and Thursday
Jefferson City government offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to predicted inclement weather. The city will monitor conditions for Friday.
Municipal Court has been canceled on Wednesday. Court offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Jefferson City buses will not operate Wednesday or Thursday.
The animal shelter will be appointment only Wednesday or Thursday.
Gasconade County court closed Wednesday
Division 4 court is Gasconade County will not be in session on Wednesday. Residents can contact the court at (573) 486-2321 with questions.
GoCOMO to operate at normal times Wednesday morning, Tiger Line routes canceled Wednesday and Thursday
GoCOMO Transit will operate at normal times Wednesday morning. Adjustments will be made as needed of the day.
GoCOMO asks riders to keep an eye on their social media and their app for updates.
Tiger Line routes will not be in service Wednesday or Thursday.
Please continue to watch our social media and check the Announcements section of the Go Como app for updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/39OKGh0jwB— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 1, 2022
Wabash Bus Station opens as temporary overnight warming center
The station will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday morning. It is located at 126 N. 10th Street in downtown Columbia.
Miller County Health Department postpones Wednesday vaccination clinic
The Pfizer vaccination clinic, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Miller County Health Department, has been canceled. The clinic will be rescheduled for next week. Check the health department's Facebook page for updates.
Audrain County Health Department postpones Thursday pediatric vaccination clinic
The Pfizer pediatric vaccination clinic, scheduled for 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Audrain County Health Department, has been postponed. A makeup date has not been scheduled.