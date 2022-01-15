The First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 as snow is expected to continue through much of Saturday morning and come to an end from north to south late morning through early Saturday afternoon.

9:15 a.m.

MoDOT reports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 139, east of the Callaway/Boone County line, due to a crash.

MoDOT said the closure could last up to one hour.

9:07 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has canceled COVID testing events in Kansas City and St. Louis.

7:30 a.m.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported snowy conditions on Interstate 70. MoDOT said secondary road are "just as treacherous."

6:20 a.m.

Despite winter weather, GoComo said it is still planning on regular Saturday bus service at this time.

