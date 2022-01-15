The First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 as snow is expected to continue through much of Saturday morning and come to an end from north to south late morning through early Saturday afternoon.
You can track the change over as it happens with KOMU 8's interactive radar. You can also download the First Alert Weather and Traffic app for live traffic updates and alerts.
You can also find a full list of closings and cancellations here.
We'd love to see your winter weather photos! Send them to news@komu.com, post them on the KOMU 8 Facebook or submit them in the weather or news app.
9:15 a.m.
MoDOT reports the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 are closed at mile marker 139, east of the Callaway/Boone County line, due to a crash.
MoDOT said the closure could last up to one hour.
🚨I-70 ALERT🚨Eastbound lanes are closed at mile marker 139 east of the Callaway/Boone County line, due to a crash. Avoid the area, or expect delays. #mowx #midmowx pic.twitter.com/oD7K00CmzD— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) January 15, 2022
9:07 a.m.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has canceled COVID testing events in Kansas City and St. Louis.
🚨 UPDATE: Today's state-operated community testing events scheduled in Kansas City and St. Louis have been canceled due to inclement weather. Before heading to any scheduled event this winter, please check the event’s status at https://t.co/eDk0EKl5Wm. pic.twitter.com/zBSeJYrLHB— Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services (@HealthyLivingMo) January 15, 2022
7:30 a.m.
The Missouri Department of Transportation reported snowy conditions on Interstate 70. MoDOT said secondary road are "just as treacherous."
❄7:30am UPDATE - JAN. 15❄Interstate 70 is snow covered at this hour, and secondary road are just as treacherous. If you don't have to be out today, please stay home. Updated road conditions: https://t.co/Ss8XerOggV #mowx #midmowx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/ipY7UrXc7B— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) January 15, 2022
6:20 a.m.
Despite winter weather, GoComo said it is still planning on regular Saturday bus service at this time.
Despite the morning snowfall, Go Como Transit is still planning on regular Saturday bus service at this time. Please keep an eye on our social media for any further updates throughout the day.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) January 15, 2022