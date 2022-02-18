The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is tracking a winter storm Thursday that could produce a half an inch of sleet and 2 to 6 inches snow in some areas.
Stay tuned and be sure to download the KOMU 8 First Alert Weather App.
You can also find a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 17-18 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
4:45 p.m.: Highway 124 near Brown Avenue closed
Boone County Joint Communications reports Highway 124, near Brown Avenue in Hallsville, is closed due to a jack-knifed semi.
BCJC: Highway 124 near Brown Ave in Hallsville closed due to jack knifed semi. Choose alternate route.— Boone County Joint Communications (@BCJC911) February 18, 2022
2:20 p.m.: Highway 54, north of Laddonia, closed due to crash
State troopers are assisting at a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54, just north of Laddonia, in Audrain County. The westbound and eastbound lanes are blocked.
MoDOT said the closure, which is near the ethanol plant, could last at least two hours. Drivers are being detoured to Routes K to B to KK.
The area still has ice and snow packed roads. MoDOT said to take it slow if you have to drive.
11:15 a.m.: Troop F reports 41 calls for service Friday morning
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said it has responded to 41 calls for service Friday morning.
Of those, 16 were stranded motorists and 18 were non-injury crashes.
So far this morning, Troop F has received 41 calls for service. This includes 16 stranded motorists and 19 non-injury crashes.Many roads are still ice covered, so please be careful if you have to go out. pic.twitter.com/HYrVD5LWND— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 18, 2022
9:30 a.m.: Highway Patrol reports 1,602 calls for service since midnight on Feb. 17
The Highway Patrol said it has responded to 1,602 calls for service since midnight on Feb. 17. Of those, 649 were stranded motorists and 480 were crashes. There have been 40 injuries and zero fatalities.
Since midnight on February 17, the Patrol has responded to:❄ 1,602 Calls for Service❄ 649 Stranded Motorist❄ 480 Crashes - 40 injuries and 0 fatalities pic.twitter.com/q0RiKn7wFk— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) February 18, 2022
THURSDAY UPDATES
5:30 p.m.: MoDOT expects I-70 and secondary roads to be covered through Friday morning
MoDOT said road conditions along Interstate 8- and secondary roads are expected to remain covered through Friday morning.
If you travel, use caution and check MoDOT's traveler information map or the KOMU 8 traffic map.
❄I-70 UPDATE❄Road conditions along the Interstate and secondary roads are expected to remain covered through Friday morning. If you MUST travel, use caution, and periodically check the Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn. #mowx #midmowx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/oufKvDyAZm— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 17, 2022
4:40 p.m.: KOMU 8's Matt Beckwith gives road condition updates through mid-Missouri
4:40PM Thursday: We are headed west on I-70 and this is some of the better road conditions I’ve seen over the last half hour. The interstate is still partly to mostly covered. We were slipping and sliding on secondary roads in Columbia. #MidMoWx #MoWx @KOMUnews @KentonGewecke pic.twitter.com/ObUmdJxI1L— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 17, 2022
5:20PM Thursday: For the second winter storm in a row, Boonville road conditions are in significantly better shape than the interstate and roads in Columbia. @KOMUnews @KentonGewecke #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo pic.twitter.com/MNxluPnOSH— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 17, 2022
6PM Thursday: A great sunset in Fayette, but road conditions are looking pretty rough, like most of central Missouri. #MidMoWx #MoWx #MidMo @KOMUnews @KentonGewecke pic.twitter.com/50Fq4S4FXB— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 18, 2022
3 p.m.: Troop F reports 103 calls for service since 6 a.m.
Since 6:00 a.m. this morning, Troop F has received 103 calls for service. This includes 56 stranded motorists, 20 non-injury crashes and 1 injury crash. pic.twitter.com/QFDDX8W4wj— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 17, 2022
2:30 p.m.: Eastbound I-70 lanes near mile marker 195 back open
The eastbound Interstate 70 lanes near mile marker 195 were closed for hours Thursday due to a tractor-trailer crash and a diesel spill.
The spill was located near mile marker 195.6, while the crash was near 197.8.
1:40PM Thursday Traffic Alert: Eastbound I-70 is closed at mile marker 195.6 east of Warrenton. MoDOT says the road will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/CeLLyxlcNq— Matt Beckwith (@KOMUMatt) February 17, 2022
12:15 p.m.: Tractor-trailer crash cleared on westbound I-70 near Stadium
All westbound lanes are back open near mile marker 124 (just west of Stadium Boulevard), after a tractor-trailer crash.
The closure lasted about an hour.
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. Once again, please still drive with caution, and avoid travel, if possible.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 17, 2022
Noon: Parking prohibited on Columbia designated snow routes
Due to snow accumulations of 2+ inches of snow, parking on designated snow routes has been prohibited
The city of Columbia asks residents to move vehicles off of all first and second priority routes. Look for the red, white and blue snow route signs, or consult the street and snow route priority viewer map found here.
The city asks to refrain from parking your vehicle on all city streets regardless of priority status, if possible. Doing so will give plow truck drivers the ability to do their job more quickly, efficiently and safely.
11:45 a.m.: Columbia Police implements delayed crash report protocol
Due to current winter conditions, the Columbia Police Department has implemented the delayed crash report protocol.
If you are involved in a minor vehicle crash without injuries, CPD said to exchange information and report it online. If there are any injuries, still call 911.
11 a.m.: American Airlines cancels all outbound flights from COU
American Airlines has canceled all outbound flights at Columbia Regional Airport Thursday. The runway at COU is still currently open.
10:20 a.m.: Westbound I-70 in Cooper County back open after crash
The Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County. The road was blocked at the 91 mile marker for about 40 minutes.
UPDATE: Crash has been cleared. But please, still drive with caution, and avoid travel, if possible. #mowx #midmowx #BUPD— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 17, 2022
10 a.m.: Go COMO cancels Thursday routes
Go COMO transit will evaluate the possibility of service for Friday and make a determination Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: All Go COMO fixed route and para-transit bus services have been canceled for Thursday, Feb. 17.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 17, 2022
9:30 a.m.: City of Columbia cancels Thursday residential trash collection
The City of Columbia has canceled residential trash collection due to winter weather. Thursday residential routes will not be collected this week.
The City of Columbia's Solid Waste Utility will make a determination on Friday's routes tomorrow morning.
Most commercial collection routes were completed Thursday morning, but crews had to suspend collection because of the weather.
9:20 a.m.: City of Camdenton pauses Thursday trash collection
GFL has asked drivers to return to the shop. Any trash that has not been picked up yet, will be picked up as soon as weather allows for safe pickup.