The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a major winter storm headed to central Missouri on Tuesday night, which is expected to stick around until Thursday.
Jefferson City offices closed Wednesday and Thursday
Jefferson City offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to predicted inclement weather. The city will monitor conditions for Friday.
Municipal Court has been canceled on Wednesday. Court offices will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.
Jefferson City buses will not operate Wednesday or Thursday.
The animal shelter will be appointment only Wednesday or Thursday.
Gasconade County court closed Wednesday
Division 4 court is Gasconade County will not be in session on Wednesday. Residents can contact the court at (573) 486-2321 with questions.
GoCOMO to operate at normal times Wednesday morning, Tiger Line routes canceled Wednesday and Thursday
GoCOMO Transit will operate at normal times Wednesday morning. Adjustments will be made as needed of the day.
GoCOMO asks riders to keep an eye on their social media and their app for updates.
Tiger Line routes will not be in service Wednesday or Thursday.
Please continue to watch our social media and check the Announcements section of the Go Como app for updates throughout the day. pic.twitter.com/39OKGh0jwB— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 1, 2022
Wabash Bus Station opens as temporary overnight warming center
The station will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. this week, Tuesday through Saturday morning. It is located at 126 N. 10th Street in downtown Columbia.
Miller County Health Department postpones Wednesday vaccination clinic
The Pfizer vaccination clinic, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 at the Miller County Health Department, has been canceled. The clinic will be rescheduled for next week. Check the health department's Facebook page for updates.
Audrain County Health Department postpones Thursday pediatric vaccination clinic
The Pfizer pediatric vaccination clinic, scheduled for 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Audrain County Health Department, has been postponed. A makeup date has not been scheduled.