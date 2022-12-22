The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday.

Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.

1:45 p.m. Thursday: Mexico Public Safety shares weather update

The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) said its street department and MoDOT are working to minimize dangerous road conditions.

As of 1:45 p.m. the department said it has responded to two stranded drivers. No weather-related injuries have been reported.

Noon Thursday: MSHP Troop F tweet shows low-visibility at LOTO

A tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F shows very low visibility at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troop F said the number of crashes and stranded motorist calls around the state is increasing. The troop encouraged everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

11:40 a.m. Thursday: Some Sedalia trash pick-up to be completed Monday

Sedalia Public Works says certain areas of Thursday trash pick-up routes are delayed due to equipment freezing. 

The area between West 3rd Street and West Broadway Ave. from South Moniteau Avenue to U.S. 65 and the area from U.S. 65 to State Fair Boulevard from West Broadway Avenue to West Main Street routinely picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 26.

Trash pick-up is also canceled Friday and those routes will be picked up Monday.

Regular trash collection will resume Tuesday. 

Sedalia Water also reminded customers to let their cold water drip from the faucet as running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing during extreme low temperatures.

11:30 a.m.: MoDOT shares update on state highways

11 a.m. Thursday: Power restored to Centralia residents

At 9:38 a.m. Thursday, the city of Centralia said it was aware of a power outage on the east and south side of town. Crews were out working on a resolution. 

Power was restored by 11 a.m. 

The city of Fulton also reported a power outage Thursday morning in the Southwinds Subdivision, Tennyson Road and Mokane Road areas. Power was restored about 45 minutes later.

7:38 a.m. Thursday: Rock the Community's Rock the Christmas Tree moved to Joe Machens Toyota

The Rock the Christmas Tree event has been moved to Joe Machens Toyota, located at 1180 Vandiver Drive, instead of the Stephen's Lake Indoor Pavilion.

Rock the Community will be present from 10 a.m. to noon for families picking up Christmas gifts. 

6 a.m. Thursday: Wintry mix reported in western Boone County

5:58 a.m. Thursday: A-1 Disposal Trash Collection Route Postponed

Thursday's trash collection route from A-1 Disposal has been postponed.

5:45 a.m. Thursday: COU Flight to and from Chicago canceled

Thursday's 2:55 p.m. flight from Columbia Regional Airport to O'Hare International Airport has been canceled. Additionally, the 7:35 p.m. flight from O'Hare International Airport to Columbia Regional Airport has also been canceled.

All other flights to and from COU have not been impacted at this time.

3:28 a.m. Thursday: Arctic Front arrives in mid-Missouri

