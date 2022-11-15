The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 2 and is expecting mid-Missouri's first accumulating snow of the season Monday night.

You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below.

Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.

8:30 a.m. MoDOT reports clear roads throughout central district

Major roadways across the district are clear, though some areas remain slick.

8:20 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt said last bit of snow moving through central Missouri 

6:55 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Kesley Kobielusz gives update on road conditions and snow fall

6 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt gives update on snow accumulation 

6 a.m. Tuesday: MoDOT reports road conditions in the central district

MoDOT said that the Central District road condition map shows either partly cleared, mostly cleared or clear. 

People should still add extra time for travel. 

5:50 a.m. Tuesday: Highway 124 West in Harrisburg is shut down. 

Boone County Joint Communications reports Highway 124 West, between Sterling Brock and Harris Street in Harrisburg is shut down due to down power lines. 

5:10 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Kesley Kobielusz gives update on road conditions

4 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt gives an update on snow fall in the region

12:30 a.m. Tuesday: KOMU 8's Matt Beckwith gives update on snow and Highway 63 condition

11:50 p.m. Monday: Troop F encourages people to stay home until conditions improve

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F said that if people are encouraged to stay home until roadway conditions improve.

People should leave extra time, as traffic delays are expected, if they are needed to travel. 

7 p.m. Monday: Columbia plow crews report for duty

Columbia Public Works says its plow crews will start preparing for anticipated snow at 7 p.m. 

Their initial focus will be on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections. 

Crews will remain available through the night to monitor conditions and adjust plans in case of worsening conditions. 

6 p.m. Monday: MoDOT crews work overnight

The Missouri Department of Transportation said its crews will be out ahead of the precipitation and will continue working overnight. Their primary focus will be interstates and other major high-volume highways.

After the precipitation ends and high primary routes are mostly clear, crews will focus on the lower volume number and letter state highways. 

