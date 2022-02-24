The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 3 and is tracking snow and sleet Thursday that could produce 1 to 3 inches of snow in some areas.

Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 24-25 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.

11:45 a.m.: Jackknifed tractor-trailer reported at westbound I-70 near 168 MM

11:15 a.m.: Rollover crash cleared on westbound I-70 near 166 MM

Troopers were at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash on westbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 166. Troopers said no one was injured.

10:30 a.m.: Moniteau County deputy injured after vehicle struck head-on

The Missouri Public Safety Department said a Moniteau County deputy was injured after they were hit in their vehicle head-on Thursday morning.

The deputy's condition was not immediately available, but KOMU 8 has reached out to the sheriff's department. 

A Missouri State Highway Patrol vehicle was also struck Thursday morning after a multi-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 70 at the 183 mile marker in Montgomery County. 

The crash shut down the eastbound lanes for about an hour.

The trooper was not injured, the highway patrol said. 

9:50 a.m.: Troop F reports slick roads on Highway 54 in Audrain County

9 a.m.: 4 injury crashes reported by Troop F since midnight 

Troop F reports it received 50 calls for service since midnight. This includes 17 stranded motorists, 18 non-injury crashes and 4 injury crashes.

8:38 a.m.: Road is extremely slick near I70 Dr NW at Garden Dr. Roadway causing multiple car crash. 

8:34 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision on Highway 63 NB at Grindstone Pkwy.

8:24 a.m.: Crash on I-44 is cleared and all lanes are back open. 

8:16 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision Blue Ridge Rd at Range Line Rd

8:05 a.m.: Motor Vehicle Collision on Rte B at Brown Station Rd.

8:02 a.m.: Vehicle Collision north bound Highway 63 near Broadway.

7:28 a.m.:  Second I-44 Alert for Phelps County

7:17 a.m.:Vehicle Collision at Scott Blvd and Chapel Hill. 

7:08 a.m.: Eastbound lanes and Westbound lanes are closed at mile marker 44 on I-44. 

7:10 a.m.: Vehicle Collision at the roundabout for Vandiver and Hinkson Creek. 

6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Mick Deaver and Providence Rd. 

6:40 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Highway 63.

6:39 a.m.: Vehicle collision on Hanover Blvd. 

6:00 a.m.: Roads are slick to start this morning. 

