The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a major winter storm headed to central Missouri, which is expected to stick around until Thursday.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story Feb. 1-4 for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
12:22 p.m.: Multi-vehicle crash closes one eastbound I-70 lane in Montgomery County
MSHP Troop F reports a multi-vehicle crash has closed one eastbound Interstate 70 lane near mile marker 170 in Montgomery County.
Troopers suggest finding an alternative route. Delays are expected for at least an hour, according to the MoDOT traveler map.
10:37 a.m.: Highway Patrol reports more than 2,000 calls for service since Wednesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says since midnight on Feb. 2, troopers have responded to:
- 2,038 calls for service
- 1,140 stranded motorists
- 460 crashes - 24 injuries, 1 fatality
According to MSHP's crash reports, the fatality happened Wednesday around 2:36 p.m. in Pulaski County. A 45-year-old female from Laquey, Missouri was killed after her vehicle slid, traveled off Highway P and struck a bridge abutment.
The patrol recommends avoiding non-essential travel.
8:45 a.m: Columbia crews start plowing residential areas
City of Columbia plow crews have started on residential streets. The city said its main focus will be clearing streets for Solid Waste trucks.
Columbia has had a 51-person crew on duty since 7 a.m. Workers from other departments such as Parks and Recreation, Sewer and Water and Light have offered their assistance to Public Works.
The city reminds residents to avoid parking on roadways so crews can do their job quickly and efficiently. Parking on snow routes is currently prohibited. Take a look at the city's snow priority route map here.
The city also reminds property owners that they are responsible for keeping sidewalks adjacent to their property clear.
Solid Waste plans to run Thursday residential collection routes as scheduled. Any commercial trash or recycling that was not collected Wednesday is scheduled to be picked up on Friday.
8:26 a.m.: Mexico Public Safety reports 14 snow-related incidents since Wednesday morning
Since 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, the Mexico Public Safety Department responded to 14 incidents of vehicle slide-offs, crashes and stranded motorists.
There have been no injuries reported, according to the department.
8 a.m.: Interstate 70 through mid-Missouri is covered with snow
MoDOT reports I-70 through mid-Missouri is completely covered with snow.
❄I-70 UPDATE - 8AM, 2/3/22❄I-70 through mid-Missouri is currently snow covered. If you MUST travel, do so with caution. Keep updated on weather conditions and periodically check our Traveler Information Map at https://t.co/hzLWUbkGJ5.#mowx #midmowx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/AkLd6Ayy26— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 3, 2022
6:33 a.m.: Troop F says it responded to 323 calls for service on Wednesday
MSHP Troop F released its full report for Wednesday, Feb. 2. Troop F responded to a total of 323 calls, two of them being injury crashes.
Troop F totals for the yesterday’s winter weather event on Wednesday February 2nd:323-Calls for service205-Stranded motorists68-Non-injury crashes2-Injury crashes pic.twitter.com/oQxLONEzun— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2022
6:09 a.m.: Troop F reports 18 calls for service and 12 stranded motorists since midnight
Weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/3/22) for Troop F:❄️Calls for service 18❄️Stranded motorist 12❄️Non-injury crashes 0❄️Injury crashes 0❄️Fatal crashes 0 pic.twitter.com/7r51lquh7N— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2022
5:07 a.m.: Conditions remain hazardous as many roads are still covered with snow and more is accumulating
❄️🚗 5:00 AM WINTER WEATHER ROAD CONDITION UPDATE 2/3/22 ❄️🚗 Conditions remain hazardous and everyone is advised to continue avoiding travel if at all possible. Roads across the district are still covered with more snow expected through the morning. #MidMoWx #BUPD pic.twitter.com/7vIOoROHmB— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 3, 2022
Wednesday, 11:32 p.m.: I-70 is shut down at St. Charles to the 63rd Connector. To remove a Tractor trailer from the median choose an alternate route.
Wednesday, 8:04 p.m.: MSHP Troop F reports 2 injury, 64 non-injury crashes since midnight
Updated weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:❄️calls for service 298❄️stranded motorist 185❄️non-injury crashes 64❄️injury crashes 2🙏🏻zero fatal crashes pic.twitter.com/BCjb2zZLZA— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 3, 2022
Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.: Westbound I-70 at Kingdom City back open after crash
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed west of the US Highway 54 interchange for about an hour Wednesday night, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
The Callaway County Sheriff's Office warned roads at still slick.
Wednesday, 6:15 p.m.: Eastbound entrance ramp from Route J partially blocked in Boone County
🚨I-70 ADVIOSRY - BOONE COUNTY 🚨The eastbound entrance ramp from Route J is partially blocked, due to a tractor trailer slideoff. pic.twitter.com/vqPRWVGbIP— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 3, 2022
Wednesday, 3:45 p.m.: Troop F reports road conditions are improving, but more snow expected
MSHP Troop F tweeted a video of Interstate 70 in Cooper County. Troop F recommends drivers to stay home as more snow is expected.
As of 3:30p.m., this is I-70 at the 111 mile marker in Cooper County. While the snow has stopped for now and road conditions are improving, we are expecting another round of snow this evening.Please stay home, stay warm and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/QS59j1GZOh— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 3:15 p.m.: Crash at westbound I-70 near mile marker 124 cleared, crash at mile marker 121 cleared
A multi-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Stadium Boulevard at 11 a.m. Wednesday was cleared around 3:15 p.m.
MoDOT reports a semi-truck remains in the median and it will be moved at a different time.
Crash has been cleared. A truck remains in the median, and will be moved at a later time. pic.twitter.com/RrCltIaPYJ— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
MoDOT reports a traffic crash near mile marker 121 around 1:45 p.m. has been cleared. Traffic is now moving.
The truck has been moved, and traffic is moving through.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 2:35 p.m.: Troop F reports 2 injury crashes since midnight
MSHP Troop F said troopers have responded to two injury crashes and 48 non-injury crashes since midnight.
In total, Troop F has responded to 217 calls for service and 138 stranded motorists. There have been zero fatal crashes.
Updated weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:❄️calls for service 217❄️stranded motorist 138❄️non-injury crashes 48❄️injury crashes 2🙏🏻zero fatal crashes— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 12:45 p.m.: Highway 50 completely covered with snow
Troop F reports Highway 50 between Jefferson City and California is completely covered. MSHP recommends everyone to stay home if possible.
As of 12:30 p.m., this is US 50 between Jefferson City and California. The roadway is completely covered, making driving difficult and dangerous.We are encouraging everyone to stay home. pic.twitter.com/W6tEWhUBVq— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, Noon: GoCOMO suspends all fixed route and para-transit bus services Wednesday and Thursday
Additionally, Tiger Line routes are canceled.
All GoComo fixed route and paratransit bus services will not operate on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to projections for the snowfall to continue overnight.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 2, 2022
UPDATE: All fixed route and para-transit bus services have been canceled for Wednesday, Feb. 2.— GoCOMO (@GoCOMOTransit) February 1, 2022
Wednesday, 11:15 a.m.: Stalled tractor trailer on eastbound I-70 near mile marker 122 causing delays
MoDOT reports a stalled tractor trailer on eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 122 is causing delays.
MoDOT's traveler map says the lane closure could last up to an hour.
🚨I-70 EASTBOUND ALERT, 2/2/22, 11:15AM🚨Expect eastbound delays at mile marker 122 west of Columbia (Boone County), due to a stalled tractor trailer. #mowx #midmowx #bupd pic.twitter.com/Yyye2pKYT3— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 10 a.m.: First Alert Weather reports 4 to 5 inches of snowfall so far
KOMU 8's Tim Schmidt said he measured 4 to 5 inches of snowfall so far, with snow drifts more toward 5 to 8 inches.
Just measured 4-5" with snow drifts around 7-8" in Columbia, MO at 10am This snow will continue for another 3-4 hours until mid-afternoon #mowx pic.twitter.com/EyRYj21B6b— Tim Schmidt (@komuTim) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 9:30 a.m.: One eastbound I-70 lane closed near mile marker 158.6
A tractor trailer slide-off caused one eastbound lane to close at mile marker 158.6 near Williamsburg in Callaway County. Delays are likely.
🚨I-70 ALERT - 2/2/22, 9:30AM🚨One eastbound lane is closed at mile marker 158.6 near Williamsburg (Callaway County) due to a tractor trailer slideoff. Eastbound delays are likely. pic.twitter.com/SUr1GJA48K— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 8:30 a.m.: MSHP Troop F reports only one injury crash
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have been sent to 62 calls, including 38 stranded drivers, 16-non-injury collisions and one injury crash by 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Troop F area.
There have been no recorded fatalities.
Weather related traffic totals since midnight (2/2/22) for Troop F:❄️calls for service 62❄️stranded motorist 38❄️non-injury crashes 16❄️injury crashes 1🙏🏻zero fatal crashes pic.twitter.com/Hniz67d6I0— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 8:03 a.m.: Crash cleared after crash on westbound lanes of I-70 in Callaway County
A crash near mile maker 160.6 near Williamsburg on Interstate 70 closed part of westbound lane for about an hour and a half Wednesday.
According to @MSHPTrooperF, the crash has been cleared.— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 8 a.m.: Mexico, Mo Public Safety responds to three traffic incidents
As of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Mexico Public Safety has responded to or discovered three crashes, slide-offs or stranded motorists. There have not been any injuries, according to a news release.
Wednesday, 7:27 a.m.: Drivers asked to avoid parts of Route B in Cole County
Drivers should avoid parts of Route B near Route E in Cole County while crews respond to the 8100 block after a semi-truck slid off the road.
JeffCity/ColeCounty Alert: Road is closed in the area of the 8100 block of Rt B to Rt E due to a semi slide off, alternate routes are encouraged.— Sheriff John Wheeler (@SheriffWheeler) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 7:05 a.m.: City of Columbia enforces parking restrictions on snow routes
Columbia residents parked on snow routes must move their car to a non-priority route or off of the road to avoid possible fines or risk towing.
This is to ensure plow drivers can safely get through roads.
According to the Columbia Public Works Department, a 32-person plow crew reported for duty at 7:00 a.m., relieving the 33-person crew who had been working since late Tuesday night.
Because accumulations are now in excess of 2 inches, parking on snow routes has been prohibited in Columbia. If you are parked on a snow route, please move your car to a non-priority route, or best of all, off the road entirely. pic.twitter.com/5Fh5cy5j8V— Columbia Public Works (@pub_works) February 2, 2022
Wednesday, 4:30 a.m.: MoDOT advises against driving in 'treacherous' road conditions
Roads across mid-Missouri are covered in snow, according to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map. The department advises drivers to stay home and avoid travel if possible.
❄️4:30 AM WINTER WEATHER ROAD CONDITIONS - 2/2/22 ❄️Roads are covered across the northern portions of the district as we head into the morning commute. Driving conditions are treacherous. Stay home if you can, or use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads. #MidMoWx pic.twitter.com/vaAp8ClBe6— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) February 2, 2022
Mizzou Parking asks those with valid permits to park one level down
Mizzou Parking is asking those with valid permits to park one level down as the top floors of parking garages are closed due to approaching winter weather.
Top level signs are viewable for all parking structures on campus. Please park one level down where you have a valid permit due to incoming winter weather. pic.twitter.com/y04JzHzn3o— Mizzou Parking (@MizzouParking) February 1, 2022
Fort Leonard Wood suspends operations Wednesday and Thursday
Fort Leonard Wood has suspended all non-mission essential personnel Wednesday and Thursday due to winter weather.
A minimum number of essential personnel will report to work for operations.
Appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital will be rescheduled.
Wabash Bus Station opens as temporary overnight warming center
The station will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday morning. It is located at 126 N. 10th Street in downtown Columbia.
Audrain County Health Department postpones Thursday pediatric vaccination clinic
The Pfizer pediatric vaccination clinic, scheduled for 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Audrain County Health Department, has been postponed. A makeup date has not been scheduled.