The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather team is in Storm Mode 4 and is expecting a winter storm Thursday.
You can track a full list of school and church closings and cancellations here. Other updates from state and local agencies can be found below.
Updates appear here in reverse chronological order, with the newest on top. Check back to this story for updates on winter weather closures, cancellations and information.
4:45 p.m. Thursday: Troop F responds to 19 crashes since 6 a.m.
MSHP Troop F says it has responded to 73 calls for service, 34 stranded motorists, 19 non-injury crashes, zero injury crashes and zero fatal crashes since 6 a.m. Thursday.
The troop thanked Missourians for limiting travel and staying home.
"Please continue doing so until conditions improve," Troop F tweeted.
3:45 p.m. Thursday: Columbia provides update on roads and report times
The city of Columbia reports all priority roads are in passable condition at this time. Some may be snow covered but can be traveled by a front-wheel drive vehicle traveling at speeds well below the posted limit, the city says.
Public Works had a 30-person crew report to duty at 5 a.m. Thursday and will continue to plow priority routes until 7 p.m.
Another 30-person crew will report at 7 a.m. Friday to continue plowing priority routes and address remaining trouble spots.
The city says snow-covered roads are expected to persist throughout the remainder of the cold temperatures. The extreme temperatures have been the biggest issue Columbia plow crews have faced, since salt becomes ineffective when temperatures are below 15 degrees.
Since 6 a.m. Thursday, Columbia police have responded to seven crashes and eight stalled vehicles throughout the city.
3 p.m. Thursday: Columbia cancels Friday trash pick-up due to extreme cold
Due to extreme cold temperatures, curbside trash collection and non-essential commercial collection is suspended Friday in Columbia.
Residential curbside trash customers that were scheduled for service on Friday will have their trash collected Friday, Dec. 30, according to a Facebook post from the city.
Residential curbside recycling collection will remain on an alternating weekly schedule.
Customers with scheduled bulky item and appliance pickups will be contacted to reschedule.
The city advised residents to download the CoMo Recycle and Trash app to receive notifications about schedule changes.
1:45 p.m. Thursday: Mexico Public Safety shares weather update
The Mexico Public Safety Department (MPSD) said its street department and MoDOT are working to minimize dangerous road conditions.
As of 1:45 p.m. the department said it has responded to two stranded drivers. No weather-related injuries have been reported.
Noon Thursday: MSHP Troop F tweet shows low-visibility at LOTO
A tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F shows very low visibility at the Lake of the Ozarks.
A tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F shows very low visibility at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Troop F said the number of crashes and stranded motorist calls around the state is increasing. The troop encouraged everyone to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
11:40 a.m. Thursday: Some Sedalia trash pick-up to be completed Monday
Sedalia Public Works says certain areas of Thursday trash pick-up routes are delayed due to equipment freezing.
The area between West 3rd Street and West Broadway Ave. from South Moniteau Avenue to U.S. 65 and the area from U.S. 65 to State Fair Boulevard from West Broadway Avenue to West Main Street routinely picked up on Thursday will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 26.
Trash pick-up is also canceled Friday and those routes will be picked up Monday.
Regular trash collection will resume Tuesday.
Sedalia Water also reminded customers to let their cold water drip from the faucet as running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing during extreme low temperatures.
11:30 a.m.: MoDOT shares update on state highways
MoDOT shares update on state highways

Snow is starting to stick, leading to most roads across the district being covered and partly covered. Visibility remains low due to blowing snow.
11 a.m. Thursday: Power restored to Centralia residents
At 9:38 a.m. Thursday, the city of Centralia said it was aware of a power outage on the east and south side of town. Crews were out working on a resolution.
Power was restored by 11 a.m.
The city of Fulton also reported a power outage Thursday morning in the Southwinds Subdivision, Tennyson Road and Mokane Road areas. Power was restored about 45 minutes later.
7:38 a.m. Thursday: Rock the Community's Rock the Christmas Tree moved to Joe Machens Toyota
The Rock the Christmas Tree event has been moved to Joe Machens Toyota, located at 1180 Vandiver Drive, instead of the Stephen's Lake Indoor Pavilion.
Rock the Community will be present from 10 a.m. to noon for families picking up Christmas gifts.
6 a.m. Thursday: Wintry mix reported in western Boone County
Wintry mix reported in western Boone County

So far, it's been dry in Columbia, but a wintry mix is being reported just to our west, followed by developing snowfall in Kansas City. Expect worsening road conditions especially after 8am in central Missouri.
5:58 a.m. Thursday: A-1 Disposal Trash Collection Route Postponed
Thursday's trash collection route from A-1 Disposal has been postponed.
5:45 a.m. Thursday: COU Flight to and from Chicago canceled
Thursday's 2:55 p.m. flight from Columbia Regional Airport to O'Hare International Airport has been canceled. Additionally, the 7:35 p.m. flight from O'Hare International Airport to Columbia Regional Airport has also been canceled.
All other flights to and from COU have not been impacted at this time.
3:28 a.m. Thursday: Arctic Front arrives in mid-Missouri
Arctic Front arrives in mid-Missouri

The Arctic Front is now in west-central Missouri and about to move through Bonville, Moberly and Versailles. Snow will begin as the front passes.